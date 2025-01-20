The original Burgermaster location in Seattle is closing

When I was a kid, about once every other week mom and dad would pack us all in the station wagon. We would drive into Burien and have burgers, fries and shakes at Lou’s Drive in.

Decades later I would go to Kirkland to visit my mom, and we would go to Burgermaster. Burgermaster was the burger joint of choice for my mom living in the Kirkland area, my kids grew to love it as well.

We would be visiting, sitting around the house and mom would say “hey, Let's go to Sloppy Burger”. (That's what she called it). She would order the sloppy burger with fries (Actually Burgermaster with fries), and a milkshake. Sometimes I would get the fish and chips. If I really wanted to hurt myself sometimes, I would get the double bacon master with onion rings.

In 1952, Phil Jensen, with the urging of some friends opened the first Burgermaster in the University district. Burgermaster currently has 6 locations, but one of those locations is going away. Yes, after all these years, the Original Burgermaster will be closing its doors next month to make way for an apartment complex.

This deal has been in the works for a while now and the notice has finally come down that Burgermaster has 30 days to wrap up operations in the University district location.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Real estate firm Quarterra has the green light to develop the roughly 4-acre property, which is primarily owned by Safeway’s parent company, Albertsons. The property includes several buildings: the Burgermaster, a defunct Safeway grocery store, a veterinary clinic and a gym.’

The plan is to build an apartment complex with 796 apartments that will also include over 25,000 square feet of retail space.

Before it closes for good, I hope you get a chance to go to the University district Burgermaster and order a “sloppy burger”.

(Don't call it that though.)

