Where you need to be in the US in case nuclear war breaks out.

So, I don't know if it's the Internet or if we really are getting just a little crazy right now. It seems like people on the Internet are preoccupied with the possibility of nuclear war. I'm of the opinion that it's the Internet kind of inflating things a little bit out of proportion. because, you know, everybody needs “those clicks”. (even me)

The last time I remember us being so preoccupied with the possibility of nuclear war was back during the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Yes, I'm that old). I remember teachers at my school teaching us the old “duck and cover”. Basically, the same thing that we would do during an earthquake, dive under our tables and cover our heads with our arms and ride it out. Back then we didn't think anything of it, but now it seems to me to be just a little naive. I wonder what our teachers thought as they were telling us to dive under a table to protect us from a nuclear attack.

Atomic Cloud Getty Images loading...

In the past, I've looked at places in Washington state where you would not want to be if for some bizarre reason somebody decided to drop the “big one”. You wouldn't want to be out at the Hanford Reservation. You wouldn't want to be next to any kind of military base or airport or tech center.

Well, now there is a new map out that doesn't tell you where you don't want to be. It tells you where you want to be and unfortunately, according to that map, it's not Washington State.

FEMA/Getty Images/Metro.co.uk FEMA/Getty Images/Metro.co.uk loading...

According to msn.com,

‘As fears of a nuclear apocalypse and World War 3 abound, some prospective homebuyers in the US may want to reconsider the locations they’re looking for property in. Real estate experts have concluded that the places in America that are best suited for nuclear war survival are in remote and rural areas with warm climate and access to water and farmland.’

So, the idea of this map is, if you're buying a new home, where do you want to live that is safest from the repercussions of a nuclear war. Andrew Ragusa, who is the CEO of REMI Realty on Long Island has an opinion on this subject and that's partly where this map comes from.

Czech Military Base To Host U.S. Radar Station Getty Images loading...

Andrew says instead of buying a new home based on schools and proximity of shopping centers and low traffic. You should be choosing your home based on wide open spaces away from everything. Find a location near water. Far away from any kind of military or tech installation. With a warm climate.

Me. I'm just going to stay where I am. I'm happy here and to be perfectly honest, I think the prospect of World War 3 Is still quite a way off.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Map reveals best places to live in the US if nuclear war breaks out

Safest place in the UK if World War 3 erupts revealed – are you near? | World News | Metro News

Where to buy a house (or build a deluxe bunker) to survive a nuclear war | Daily Mail Online



$30 Million Dollar Doomsday Bunker Near Kansas City, Missouri Gallery Credit: Atlas Survival Shelters via YouTube





This Former Nuclear Missile Silo Bunker Is Now A 5 Star Luxurious Airbnb Gallery Credit: Airbnb



