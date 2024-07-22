Is fusion power coming to Washington state? 

We live in an energy intensive society. It really doesn't matter whether you're burning oil, coal, Natural gas, Nuclear, doing geothermal, solar, wind, hydroelectric or looking forward to Fusion. We need electricity, and tomorrow, we'll need more electricity.

For decades in the United States, nuclear has been the redheaded stepchild of energy. We kind of need it, but we don't want to talk about it. That's nuclear fission with all the nuclear waste problems that it brings with it. Now comes nuclear fusion (the way the sun works). A way to generate electricity with no danger of “meltdowns” and little or no nuclear waste.

Advances Are Made Into Nuclear Fusion As An Alternative Energy Source Getty Images loading...

In the past couple of weeks, both Governor Inslee and Senator Patty Murray have visited Washington state to announce funding and visit two facilities that are doing research into nuclear fusion. Helion (helionenergy.com) and Zap Energy (zapenergy.com). Both companies are running research facilities in Everett, Washington, and at least one is looking towards establishing a fusion reactor here in Chelan County.

Full disclosure here.

I am very much in favor of this research, and I hope it succeeds quickly. My brother is a retired nuclear engineer. (Very smart dude.) So, my opinion of nuclear energy in general is a little bit slanted.

helion.com helion.com loading...

Some numbers,

According to geekwire.com,

“The fusion industry last year pulled in more than $900 million of private and public funding in the quest to produce power by smashing atoms together. That brings the total sum invested in the sector to more than $7.1 billion, according to a report out Wednesday from the Fusion Industry Association.”

Anyone who knows a little about the Hanford Reservation knows about the downside of nuclear energy and its applications. If you have misgivings, I recommend you check out the websites for each of these companies. And see how you feel about what they have to say.

Merkel Visits Wendelstein 7-X Nuclear Fusion Reactor Getty Images loading...

As far as fusion energy goes, I'm a little bit of a blue-sky kind of guy. Will I see it happen in my lifetime?

We'll just have to wait and see.

Gov. Inslee, Sen. Murray visit Washington fusion startups as funding heats up despite tech hurdles – GeekWire

Helion | Building the world's first fusion power plant (helionenergy.com)

Zap Energy: Fusion power. No magnets required.

Fusion fever: A reality check on the multibillion-dollar race to reinvent energy and save the planet – GeekWire

Bipartisan Fusion Energy Bill Led by Senator Murray, Colleagues Passes Senate, Heads to President Biden’s Desk - Senator Patty Murray

