If you're reading this article, you've already missed it. The 54th annual Odessa Deutschesfest. You might be asking yourself why Odessa, Washington? Well, it's because a lot of German immigrants wound up settling there.

A buddy of mine, Lon Martin. From the tri-cities has never found a beer garden that he didn't like, so he actually travelled to Odessa to attend this year's. Deutschesfest and was kind enough to take some photos.

According to kxly.com,

‘Since 1971, the event has been a chance to celebrate "Gemütlichkeit," a German word meaning "the spirit of comradeship and good times." Over the weekend, thousands of people travel to Odessa to enjoy traditional food, music and entertainment.’

Deutschesfest is one of the longest running German themed festivals in Washington state. There's beer, There's sausage There's live music, It's just a giant party with a German accent.

Of course, you have the beer garden but there's other things taking place as well including a street fair, a German food court, a parade down 1st Ave, and a corn hole tournament. Thousands of people come to Odessa every year to attend this event, and they keep coming back.



And speaking of food

According to deutschefest.net,

‘Authentic German cuisine. A wide variety of locally made delicacies are offered. You'll find Bratwurst, Krautranza, Apple Strudel, Reubens, Cabbage Rolls, Kartoffel Klös, and Kuchen, amid many other tasty treats.

Cold German bier. You can sip on a wide selection provided by locally owned and operated, Rocky Coulee Brewing Company. Fireweed, Dunkle...they're all here!’

Next year, put it on your calendar and don't miss it. The Odessa Deutschesfest. It's not just a warmup for October Fest.

