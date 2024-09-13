Need a COVID-19 or flu test? You don’t have to go to the doctor.

Being able to be tested for COVID-19 is still an issue for some people in Washington state. But Olympia is trying to do something about it.

Let's backtrack a little bit.

I am the youngest in my family and based on the criteria published by the National Health organization I was considered to be in an “At risk” Group. One of my sisters took this “at risk” designation very seriously. So, when COVID tests were made available she got them. In fact, she stockpiled them and used them frequently (And still does from time to time.)

Every time she visits a sick friend, she tests herself for COVID both before and after the visit. It's the same situation when she visits her grandkids. She doesn't want to be responsible for spreading COVID-19 to somebody else. And she certainly doesn't want to catch it herself and take it home with her so she's very conscientious.

Recently, the Washington State Department of Health let us know that there are now 20 vending machines across the state where you can acquire COVID-19 tests and flu tests. I like the idea that flu tests are available. I hope people use them.

According to kxlu.com,

‘Earlier this year, the DOH launched a statewide initiative to improve public health accessibility by creating kiosks for free COVID-19 and flu tests. Since then, some local jurisdictions expanded the kiosks to include naloxone, fentanyl test strips, dental care kits, and reproductive health supplies.’

Just a personal note. It's the company policy where I work that if I have any kind of contagious disease, they don't want me at work. So, if I have the flu or COVID-19 or anything like that I like the idea that I can just get a test out of a kiosk and not have to go to the clinic to be tested.

