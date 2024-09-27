Olympia is looking for your input on a salmon migration plan.

Salmon sport fishing in Washington state. is a big business out on the Olympic Peninsula. From time to time, it's also been a contentious issue. Between sports fishermen and Native Americans.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Lately has been in the forefront of developing a plan. To make salmon fisheries sustainable. So that everyone can benefit.

KHQ.Com is reporting,

‘According to a press release from WDFW, the focus will be on addressing smaller barriers to enhance the recovery of vulnerable salmon populations and support the endangered Southern Resident killer whale. The strategy has been developed in collaboration with tribal representatives, partners, and a scientific panel, alongside the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board, which identifies and prioritizes fish passage projects for funding.’

To put this into context. Chelan County PUD has spent millions of dollars on research and construction to develop a system to assure that salmon and steelhead runs will be able to go through the Rocky Reach Dam system and survive.

According to chelanpud.org,

‘More than 93% of young Chinook safely passed Rocky Reach Hydroelectric Project last spring. The results represent the most successful survival study of yearling Chinook in the 21-year history of the Rocky Reach Habitat Conservation Plan.’

In my view, this is a big win for Chelan County PUD. And for the Washington? Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If you want to find out more the possible plans, WDFW will host a hybrid workshop on Oct. 2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. They are hoping to get community input and also generate some discussion about the proposed strategies.

