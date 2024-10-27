GLP-1 weight loss drugs may soon be recommended for stroke risk. 

Companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are already making giant buckets of money with GLP-1 weight loss drugs. But that is not stopping them from trying to figure out more ways to make even more money and make these drugs even more popular.

Research is being done to now discover other side benefits from using GLP-1 drugs.

According to USATODAY.com,

‘In the updated guidance, the AHA and ASA recommend doctors consider using Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with diabetes and a high risk of heart disease.’

Full disclosure, I'm already taking a GLP 1 weight loss drug for yes weight loss and it is working. But it's nice to know that for some reason I fit into the other categories that are listed. In this new study and will benefit.

The risk of stroke is especially frightening to me because I've had several older friends who have had that experience and with rare exceptions, have not come back from it. Many have experienced what is called a TIA or Transient ischemic attack which is similar to a stroke but only occurs for a brief period of time. A TIA usually lasts for only a few minutes and does not normally cause permanent damage however statistics indicate that one in three people who have a TIA will have a stroke later, usually within a year.

Using a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic or Wegovy can cost upwards of $1,300 a month so, drug companies are motivated to find more uses for their products to increase sales.

Here is my thinking. What they need to do is figure out a way to combine a GLP 1 drug with Viagra or Cialis.

Then they would have hit the mother lode.

