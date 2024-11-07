Good news our hole in the ozone layer seems to be getting smaller

How old do you have to be to remember when people first started complaining about the hole in the ozone layer. People were freaking out. The ozone layer is one of the things that protects the world from most of the sun's ultraviolet radiation. (This is a good thing.)

You have to go back to the 1970s when people first started ranting about the hole in the ozone layer and the effect that CFCS (chlorofluorocarbons) had. In 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed and endorsed to put into place a way to decrease CFCS's and heal the ozone layer.

Back in the day Chlorofluorocarbons were ubiquitous in our modern society. Used mostly as refrigerants, propellants in spray cans and cleaning solvents. I was a teenager when all the talk of this was going on and I remember my parents and my sisters complaining about Chlorofluorocarbons potentially being banned and how they were not in favor of it because of the inconvenience. People living in the Southern Hemisphere suffering from skin cancer might disagree.

So, Hooray for us. The ozone layer is getting smaller. But it's not gone yet. Scientists are continuing to come up with more chemical workarounds to take the place of chlorofluorocarbons. (Sometimes with negative results.)

I mean, really, when was the last time you had to have the air conditioning system in your car recharged?

Ozone Layer Healing Progresses as 2024 Antarctic Hole Ranks Among the Smallest in Decades

