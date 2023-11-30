Parking tickets in Wenatchee. 

So, this hasn't happened to me since last year, I got a parking ticket the other day. But here's the deal. I should not have gotten one.

Getting a parking ticket at work is almost a rite of passage for our building. I had a coworker that had so many parking tickets, at one time I got a parking ticket. I put it on his windshield, and he just went and paid for it. (We all thought it was pretty funny at the time.)

This summer, the City Council decided to change the parking limit from three hours to two hours in the downtown Wenatchee core business area. Typically, what I have done is I would park my car going to work, and then I would move it a little later. that did not work for me the other day.

I walked out of the building, up to my car, and there's a ticket tucked under my windshield wiper. It was a neat little computer readout with all the necessary information printed on it except for one thing. Some of the information was wrong.

According to the printout, they checked my card approximately 930 and said OK two hours from now this person gets a ticket. I normally take my lunch at approximately 11:00, so that's what I did. At about 11:00 I got in my car, drove down to a local restaurant, and had lunch. It took about 1/2 hour, then I came back. Lo and behold, I could park in the same parking spot and that's what I did (that was at about 11:45).

Around 1:00. Our parking enforcement person came by and saw my car sitting there in the exact same spot it was when he checked it at 9:30. These days I'm not sure if he is using cameras or lasers or GPS or whatever. But what he did not know is that I had moved my car, had lunch and then returned to the same location.

What I did is immediately go to the police station to find out more about this ticket and what options I had. The option I chose was to contest the ticket, and I guess we'll see what happens from there.

Maybe I should have just paid the $30 and said thank you, may I have another?

When was the last time you got a parking ticket in downtown Wenatchee?