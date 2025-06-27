New Hut Lovers Pizza Promotion Brings Joy To Pizza Fans
OK, it's not that new, it's still pizza. But I have to say that this has piqued my interest.
I love pizza. OK, I love good pizza. The problem is the current diet that I'm on does not allow me to eat pizza that often, and it has been months since I've gotten anything from Pizza Hut. I will say this; they are very convenient. I can hit the drive through window on my way home and still have hot pizza by the time I get there.
I particularly like anything from Pizza Hut on a thin crust. It just seems to be easier to taste the ingredients that way.
And like pretty much every other restaurant chain in the universe, Pizza Hut has decided to bring out something new for summer.
According to msn.com,
‘Pizza Hut's nostalgic classics are getting an upgrade as The Hut joins several other fast food chains by releasing a brand new summer special. For a limited time, the pizza chain is launching a line of loaded-up pizzas called Hut Lover's Pizzas, which appear to be piled high with toppings — and cost only $12.99 (for a large pizza).’
Since it's for a limited time, I may have to do one of these this weekend. Of the four different pizzas you can choose from, one is the Veggie Lovers Pizza. (Sorry, I'll pass.) Another is called the spicy Hawaiian lovers pizza. I know I'll make some enemies by saying this, but pineapple does not belong on pizza. There's the Loaded Meat Lovers pizza. (I'm all in on that one) with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef, and there is a Pepperoni Lovers Pizza with extra cheese, and lots of pepperoni I'm assuming.
Of these 4 somewhat new pizza offerings, I guess the meat lovers is that the direction I would go? That really depends though on the choice of crust. Do we just get it in the standard crust, or can we get it in the thin crust? That would be my choice.
Now some of you might protest by saying, “wait a minute, Pizza Hut? It's a chain, that's not real pizza”. Look, I'm all for the artisanal pizza experience, and we do have a few pizza places that fit that description, and they make great products. However, for me and my pedestrian tastes. I find Pizza Hut thin crust pizza enjoyable.
Am I really going to get one of these this weekend? I don't know, I guess you will have to be listening on Monday morning to find out.
