Cybertruck totaled, one dead, why is this national news?

Maybe it's just the age we live in. It seems that people on the Internet are all pissed off. OK, I realize this is not true, but there's an old saying, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease”, and if you're angry and you're on the Internet you are going to get attention. And it seems like nothing is more polarizing on the Internet than the Tesla Cybertruck.

It seems there is no in between on this. You either love it or hate it and if you hate it? You really hate it.

This all leads up to a thread on Reddit that comments about a series of photos of a burned-out Tesla cyber truck in a wrecking yard with many of the comments linking it to a recent crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck In Texas that was fatal for the driver. When that wreck occurred, it was the first fatal crash involving the Tesla Cybertruck.

According to MSNBC.com,

‘The accident occurred early on Monday, August 6, around 1:45 a.m. in Baytown, Texas. According to Texas state troopers, the Cybertruck veered off Fisher Road near the Grand Parkway and collided with a concrete culvert. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, resulting in extensive damage.’

After a quick sweep of the Internet, it was not possible for me to find any description in any article that indicated how the crash occurred or at what speed. It was a single vehicle accident apparently swerving off a road into a concrete culvert.

The tragedy, of course, is that the driver was killed. There was no indication as to whether he was killed instantly or was knocked unconscious and then perished in the fire that resulted.

Currently, Tesla has somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 Cybertrucks on the road. So, accidents are just now starting to be reported. This accident being the most unfortunate one so far.

So, the big questions.

Was there something wrong with the truck? Or something wrong with the driver? And after the crash, if the driver was conscious why was this person not able to exit the vehicle?

I think next time something like this happens. Get some more information before you start putting forth stupid theories on Reddit.

