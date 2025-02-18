Popeyes is going through a major high-tech overhaul

You may already know about my unhealthy fascination with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. I've only had a chance to stop there once, and I do need to make at least another trip over to Seattle specifically just to catch them on the way over and back. The excuse I will use is to visit my daughter and help her set up the stereo system. But the real reason is to stop at Popeye's on the way home.

Well, now Popeyes is giving us something new to talk about. They're getting ready for a high-tech overhaul.

Just what does that really mean?

Basically, they're talking about modernizing the entire business from front to back. This will also include a major remodel.

According to msn.com,

‘This includes (but is not limited to) cloud-based point-of-sale systems, order-ready boards for in-store customers who want to track their food's progress, automatic batter makers, and improved hot holding units to keep batches of chicken warm. So far, about 85% of franchisees have committed to this plan.’

Also, each franchise owner will have the option to Install a “newly redesigned production line” To help all the systems work Better Together.

Let me be the first to say that I like modern things that work quicker and better, but if it impacts the quality of the product, then I'm not so much in favor of it. I have never liked walking into a fast-food restaurant and using a digital kiosk, poking at menus on the screen trying to find what in the world I wanted to eat when I could have just walked up to somebody at the counter to take my order. I get faster service at the drive through.

All I can say is you go Popeye's, make your changes and keep that product as good as it is now. I'd rather skip the digital kiosk. All I can say is “you go Popeye's”.

I hope you can keep your quality up.

I also hope I don't have to deal with one of those digital kiosks.

