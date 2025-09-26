It is no secret that a spicy chicken sandwich is high on my list of favorite foods. You may know that I have done a search in the Wenatchee Valley for the best spicy chicken sandwich and so far, the winner is still KFC. (I had one yesterday.)

However, the one provider of spicy chicken that I have not had a chance to sample is Popeyes, and it gets even more exciting because now they have rolled out a spicy Chicken. Menu Called “Hot Ones”.

According to popeyes.com,

‘Popeyes is teaming up with viral YouTube series Hot Ones in a first-of-its-kind menu collaboration. This partnership makes Popeyes the only wing brand to be spotlighted on the iconic show, bringing fans a whole new level of flavor and varying heat.’

Now, if you've not seen the TV show Hot Ones, it's really quite funny. It's basically an interview show where the host Sean Evans interviews a famous person and during the interview, they eat hot wings. Each question comes after eating a hot wing, and each hot wing is hotter than the last. By the third or fourth round it starts to get pretty funny.

Popeyes has always had a spicy chicken sandwich on the menu. But now Popeyes is leaning into the spicy aspect with the Hot Ones menu (for a limited time only.) With several levels of heat depending on how brave you are. There are 4 levels of heat.

According to Popeyes.com,

‘The Popeyes x Hot Ones menu includes:

Sizzlin' Sriracha Dippers (Mild): Pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, served with a Buttermilk Ranch dip cup and a fiery Hot Ones Sriracha sachet.

Smokin' Rojo Sandwich (Medium): A crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones' Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun.

Darin' Dab Ghost Wings (Hot): Classic wings (bone-in or boneless) dusted with a bold Ghost Pepper dry rub, served with a Hot Ones Last Dab Ranch dip cup.

The Last Dab (Extremely Hot): Hot Ones' spiciest, most iconic hot sauce, served in a sachet for fans to add that infamous final "dab" to their favorite bite.’

I must confess, I'm not sure that I'm ready for the Last Dab or even the Darrin Dab Ghost Wings. But I could probably be easily talked into the Smokin’ Roho Sandwich. So, the question is, will I ever get the chance to taste this spicy treat? And the answer is, maybe.

It would require a road trip and it's no secret that I've done road trips for food before. But I'd have to base it on some kind of pretext, like visiting my daughter in Seattle, yeah, that'll work.

