Ending a relationship. What is the most popular breakup food?

Today is National Breakup Day, (2/21/2025) and there are all kinds of ways to break up. Paul Simon, of course, I think said it best with 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover. Although during the song he doesn't give you all fifty ways, what's that all about?

Breaking up is always traumatic for both parties (Mostly.) and after all that emotional turmoil, you have to settle down, calm yourself and either assuage your guilt or your remorse with food.

According to Lovelifeacademy.com.

‘But when love goes sour, what comfort food do people turn to the most? To find out, we analyzed Google Trends search data from the past year to uncover the most popular breakup foods in every U.S. state. From milkshakes to mac & cheese, discover which treats Americans rely on to get them through the roughest of romantic woes.’

The researchers have created a food map that shows the predominant guilty pleasure that makes us feel better after a breakup.

The big winner seems to be milkshakes. Six states appear to prefer milkshakes including most of the Deep South.

There's nothing like a good grilled cheese sandwich, and there's so many ways to enhance it. 5 states prefer the grilled cheese including Colorado, Illinois and Maine.

Tacos seem to be #1 in Texas, Idaho. and Kansas. There are so many different ways you can go with tacos. I find these days I prefer barbacoa.

Potato chips, crunchy and salty, are keys in Arizona, California. And Michigan. My favorite chip guilty pleasure is Fritos scoops corn chips with bean dip.

I know you're dying to find out what the breakup food preference is in Washington state? Cookies. Yes, cookies. (Really.) I cannot think of one time in my entire life that I went through a breakup and craved cookies.

I remember one time when I was in college going through a breakup, eating an entire family sized pepperoni pizza, but not cookies.

I'll just say this, if you go through a bad breakup, just please yourself, OK? I'm not going to judge you. Eat whatever makes you feel good and then get back on that diet.

