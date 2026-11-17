I think it's safe to say that Chick-fil-A is one of the more popular "chicken centric" fast food chains in Washington state. Most of the Chick-fil-A locations are located in Western Washington, but there's one lonely Chick-fil-A restaurant in the tri-cities that is quite busy.

Getty Images Getty Images

I had the opportunity to eat at Chick-fil-A for the very first time several months ago and it was all right. I tried a spicy chicken sandwich and it was good.

So, the question for today is.

What is the most popular item on the Chick-fil-A menu In the United States?

And what is the most popular item on the Chick-fil-A menu in Washington state?

Getty Images Getty Images

According to highriskpay.com/,

‘Very few fast-food restaurants have as loyal a following as Chick-fil-A. Cars frequently wrap around Chick-fil-A drive-thru lines, and the chain’s signature sauces are lining grocery store shelves: two clear signs of its devoted fanbase. But which menu items are its fans ordering most? Using Google Trends, we looked at search interest for Chick-fil-A entrées, sides, and sauces over the past year to find the most popular menu item in every state and nationwide.

I personally would put forth the opinion that the most popular item on the Chick-fil-A menu has to be the spicy chicken sandwich because, well, that's my favorite. But I do realize that there are some other misguided people that might not have the same opinion as myself.

Getty Images Getty Images

Overall results.

Looking at the entire United States, the big winner on the Chick-fil-A menu was waffle fries. I can see how this would be possible, especially in a restaurant that prides itself on a multitude of dipping sauces. Waffle fries are the perfect dipping sauce delivery system.

Here's a list of the top five selections.

Waffle Fries – 11 states

Getty Images Getty Images

Mac & Cheese – 8 states

Grilled Nuggets – 6 states

Grilled Chicken Sandwich – 5 states

Fried Chicken Sandwich – 4 states

screen shot / highriskpay.com/blog/most-popular-chick-fil-a-menu-items-in-america screen shot / highriskpay.com/blog/most-popular-chick-fil-a-menu-items-in-america

When you're looking at Washington State and its favorite Chick-fil-A menu item well, Washington state is not alone. This time around, we're going with the crowd, along with eleven other states. It's waffle fries. To me, that's kind of a let down, I was really pulling for the spicy chicken sandwich, but to each his own.

What about dipping sauce?

When it comes to the favorite dipping sauce, Chick-fil-A fans were much more united, 31 states agreed that the most popular dipping sauce is the self-branded Chick-fil-A dipping sauce. Washington state is on that list.

screen shot / highriskpay.com/blog/most-popular-chick-fil-a-menu-items-in-america screen shot / highriskpay.com/blog/most-popular-chick-fil-a-menu-items-in-america

Tied for second place was the Polynesian sauce, (My granddaughter's favorite) and the Zesty Buffalo sauce.

Four states preferred the Sweet and spicy Sriracha sauce, 3rd place.

Getty Images Getty Images

And 4th place would be what I would consider the old standby dipping sauce, Barbecue.

My one and only trip to Chick-fil-A over in Western Washington was really enjoyable. I really wish that they would come to Wenatchee, but we'll just have to wait and see. There were some rumors back in 2024, but nothing has happened yet.



How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields





Pasco Is Home to Washington State's Last Remaining Shakey’s Pizza Parlor Buffet Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



