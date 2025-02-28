Robocalls in Washington. What can you do about it?

In the course of the day, how many phone calls do you receive that you don't want? Whether it's a smartphone or a phone at home, it's a total pain. I mean, even if I changed my phone number, robocalls are still going to find me.

Congress voted to pass a law banning robocalls but has that kicked in yet?

Frustrated angry man reading a text message on his smartphone blowing steam coming out of ears SIphotography loading...

One thing you can do is just pay attention to your phone. When my phone rings, it'll read potential spam on the screen if it's a number that it does not recognize. That's helpful most of the time. Sometimes I still probably need to take that call.

I think if you really want to stop robocalls, you're going to have to do it yourself. A way to do that is to sign up for the Do Not Call registry. If you do that, then telemarketers cannot legally call your cell or your home line to make pitches.

106589940 Peter Bernik loading...

Here's how it works,

according to msn.com,

‘dial 1-888-382-1222 from the device you want to add to the registry. Within 31 days of signing up, telemarketers must remove your number. Of course, just because salespeople are legally required to stop calling doesn't mean they always abide by the law. If you receive a call from a telemarketer, you can record the phone call and file a complaint with the FCC.’

183992313 ponsulak loading...

Also, when it comes to stopping robocalls, you have got to go to your phone carrier. Major carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T have apps that you can use. What do you do if the app provided by your phone carrier doesn't work. Possibly resort to a third-party app. There are several out there.

One little neat trick that I do is when I answer the phone, if I don't recognize the number, instead of answering hello, I answer “this is Dave”. Nine times out of 10 that really confuses the automated robocalls and they hang Up.

164653697 gmg9130 loading...

Sometimes I think that being part of this modern society means that we must live with robocalls, but if there's a way to cut down their frequency, I'm all for it.

How I Deal With Robocalls Without Changing My Number

National Do Not Call Registry



Don't Answer Calls From These Phone Numbers We all get a lot of calls from numbers that we don't recognize. Most simply don't answer. However, if you receive a call or a text from one of these numbers, you definitely don't want to respond. In fact, just block these numbers. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams





6 Scammer Phone Numbers You Should Block Immediately in 2025



