Can Chips Really Taste Like Beer? Find Out Here

No, this is not a trick question. It's all about a new product that's being announced by Pringles and Miller Lite. I like the idea of Pringles and Miller Lite Working together. I mean, think of the time you'll save. Rather than going to your local grocery store and buying beer and chips, you can go to the store and just buy the chips.
According to prnewswire.com,
‘Two things go hand in hand as the weather warms up: a crisp drink and a delicious snack. That's why the snacking masterminds at Pringles® tapped the brewing experts at Miller Lite for great tasting inspiration, debuting new limited-edition flavors inspired by beer-infused backyard barbecue favorites for a first-of-its-kind innovation from Pringles’
So now you've got three things to think about Beer, Barbecue, and potato chips. In fact, the two new flavors are actually kind of interesting. Now I'm curious about the Pringles Miller light beer can chicken flavor and the Pringles grilled beer brat flavor.
This weekend. When I'm at Winco, I'm going to have to cruise the chip aisle and pay close attention.
Things to keep in mind. I probably don't have to tell you this, but there is no alcohol content in the Pringles / Miller Lite products. The idea is that you taste the flavor of the BBQ, but you have the aroma of the beer. That's the way our human brain processes flavor, both through our taste buds and our Sense of smell. This should work quite well. (Or not, we'll just have to wait and see.)
Another thing to keep in mind is that calling Pringles a potato chip is generous. It's more of a potato chip like substance. If you log on to the Pringles website, you'll find that they no longer brand themselves as chips. They now call it “Pringles crisps”. Don't get me wrong, I have bought the occasional can of Pringles and I eat them up just like potato chips, and I will probably do it again, if I'm lucky this weekend.
So, I invested a little time on Pringles.com and discovered many flavors to choose from, it took a little looking, but I finally found the Miller Light collaboration. I also found that if you click on the “where to buy” button on the website, you get nothing, at least as of right now. So, we will have to wait and see when they show up.
I will let you know if I find either of the two flavors.
