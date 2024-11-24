Walmart bakery recall is going on now. What to look out for?
Now we have a situation where Walmart is warning us not to eat. Their bakery products. But only specific items that are being recalled.
According to msn.com,
‘There’s an active recall on popular Great Value items sold in Walmart bakeries nationwide, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This is due to pieces of plastic being found in the affected products. The following two Walmart bakery items are impacted by this recall:
Great Value Cheese Danish sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201177.
Great Value Cinnamon Rolls sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201160.’
be sure to look for the lot number L092525200 269X
All these pastries were sold before November 1st, but you got to keep an eye out because some of them might still be sitting in the pantry. If you regularly purchase items like these from Walmart. Check for those lot numbers immediately.
