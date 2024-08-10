I don't mind paying taxes. I look at it as part of the price for the right to live in America and live like we do. However, I don't like paying them. (I mean, who does?)

There seems to be some rising sentiment especially in Western Washington about not wanting to pay taxes, specifically this shows up in bond issues.

Elderly upset scared business man holding piggy bank trying to protect his savings from being stolen SIphotography loading...

According to kouw.org,

‘It's not just Kirkland's pool levy that failed recently. School levies also failed in Kent, Auburn, and Enumclaw. These trends have King County Assessor John Wilson asking: "Are we on the brink of a tax revolt?"’

I personally over the years have seen my property taxes go up and occasionally they go down, but then they go back up again. I'm older, I'm single, I don't have any kids in school anymore. Why am I paying these kinds of property taxes? The answer is because I'm doing my part to help finance the education of all of our kids (and grand kids) in Chelan County.

Happily, I am not yet on a fixed income. If I were, I would probably be looking for a property tax exemption. But for now, I'm not, so I'm happy to pay.

Honestly, I don't think it really is about the property taxes going up, I think it's about levies tacking on extra property taxes.

Miami Residents Protest Proposed Tax Hikes Getty Images loading...

According to kouw.org,

‘Over the years, state laws have limited how much city and county governments can raise property taxes. Right now, they can't raise them more than 1% a year, collectively. That means local governments' ability to pay for services isn't keeping up with inflation, which is currently 3%. So, governments have to ask voters to approve special levies, which voluntarily raise property taxes.’

I guess that's why we vote on levies, and why we decide yes or no on paying extra property taxes to fund things like school construction, public swimming pools and other public improvements.

woman feel shocked after see the numbers PRImageFactory loading...

I like public improvements, I'm in favor of public improvements.

I just don't like to pay for them. I will do it, but I don't have to like it. (But that’s just me)

KUOW - Are we on the brink of a tax revolt in Washington state?

KUOW - When it comes to Seattle's property tax levy, renters are not immune



Property Taxes by State: The USA's Lowest and Highest Finding the home of your dreams, settling down, and raising a family with a great yard and a white picket fence. Every fairy tale needs a villain, and the American Dream has property tax. WalletHub recently ranked the 50 and the District of Columbia to determine which state has the highest property tax in the United States. Let's start from the lowest and finish with America's highest state property tax. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow





Have You Ever Thought About Never Paying Taxes Again? Just what would you give up or do to never have to pay those pesky taxes again? Check to see if one of your ideas landed in our top 10 list! Gallery Credit: JD Knight



