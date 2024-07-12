FTC Scam alert. Don’t move your money to protect it.

Every couple of weeks there seems like a new scam is popping up. A long-lost loved one's insurance policy or inheritance, SCAM. A web site that offers to give you help to renew your passport, SCAM. And now someone contacts you to tell you that there is some sort of fraud or criminal activity concerning your bank account and they want to give you help to protect your money. SCAM.

according to consumer.ftc.gov,

“Did someone supposedly spot fraud or criminal activity on one of your accounts? Did they offer to help “protect” your money by moving it from your bank, investment, or retirement account? Maybe they even asked you to share a verification code? If anyone did any of those things, it’s always a scam. So, what do you do next?”

Businessman giving bribe money in the envelope to partner Kritchanut loading...

The FTC says never move your money to protect it. It's fine just where it is.

Never share a verification code. Your code proves to your bank that that's you and not some scammer. Don't give it out, not ever.

If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer? Talk to your bank or financial institution to find out if it's true. Allways use the number on your bank statement. Never use the phone number that the caller gave you.

Consumer.ftc.gov says,

“And if you think your bank or investment fund will protect you, think again. Bank accounts have different (and fewer) protections than credit cards. If you are scammed into moving your money out of your account, you won’t be protected. And you probably won’t get that money back.”

Young adult in black clothes with hidden face. Ill-intended fraudster uses mobile. Fraudster calls. Scam. Mobile racket. Hacker hijacks by phone. Cellphone account fraud. Diy13 loading...

Protect yourself.

Be skeptical.

You worked hard for that money.

Got a call about fraud activity on your bank account? It could be a scammer | Consumer Advice (ftc.gov)

2-mcm-2024-moneytransfer-1200x630_0.png (1200×630) (ftc.gov)

7 Devastating Scams Idaho Seniors Need to Be Aware Of Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela



