Founded in 2007, Rad Power Bikes. Rapidly became. A leader. In the E-bike industry. Engineering their E-bikes in the States and then having parts manufactured overseas and then assembled in Washington state. Rad Power offered something different in the early days of E-bikes, a direct to customer business model. At the time Rad Power bikes produced an affordable E-bike that was easy to use.

Rad Power bikes grew to be, if not the biggest. E-bike retailer in the United States certainly one of the biggest. At one point they had up to 1000 employees. Now based in Ballard. They are down to 64 employees, and it looks like those employees are going to be laid off.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The company, headquartered in Ballard, “may be forced to cease operations” after failing to find outside partners or funding, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday. A notice filed Friday with the state said 64 Seattle-based workers would be laid off.’

So why is this happening?

The popular consensus is that the E-bike industry has been that the pandemic caused sales to surge and then when sales started to lag, manufacturing still continued at surge levels.

In 2017 Rad Power bikes was on a roll and decided to expand from the United States into Europe. Sales exploded in 2020 and 2021, then the business began to decline but Rad Power E-bikes was still being aggressive. Then, in 2022, Rad Power hired a new CEO and closed their European office. Then the layoffs would begin.

E-bikes are still popular throughout the world, and sales are stable, but Rad Power bikes' market niche, Affordable well engineered E-bikes, now has much more competition in the space from overseas.

So, the company is in flux. They could possibly find somebody to give them an infusion of cash. They could sell their brand to another company. Or they could just pack it in and say goodbye.

My hope is that they can keep going. There should always be a market for something that's well designed and reasonably priced.

