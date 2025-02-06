Fried chicken chain soon opening store in WA state, more to come

There are all kinds of different fried chicken chains doing business in Washington state. Let's see, you've got KFC, you got Popeyes, you got Chick-fil-A, you got The Chicken Shack and there are any number of other fast-food locations that are offering you some variation on chicken sandwiches and tenders. But there is one purveyor of chicken that has only recently begun to establish themselves in Washington state and that is Raising Cane’s.

And the excitement is building as they begin to open their first franchise in Washington state.

According to KING5.com,

‘Despite over 800 locations, Raising Cane's does not currently have a single restaurant open in the Seattle area. That is set to change this year, as the company will open a Raising Cane's in the University District, on University Way Northeast.’

Now the big news is that Raising Canes has decided to open two more locations. They announced the news on Monday (2/3/25) stating that new locations will be coming to Covington and Silverdale.

I think the thing that's going to make Raising Canes interesting is they have a very simple menu. It's basically all about chicken fingers and the chicken sandwich. You get your chicken fingers in any number of sizes from six pieces to two pieces. Then they have what they call the tailgates which would be similar to, say, a bucket of chicken, only it's a box and you can select from 25 Chicken fingers to 100 chicken fingers. (Yeah, that would take care of my tailgate.)

Also on the menu are crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and their chicken sandwich. As far as beverages are concerned, they have the usual sodas available along with lemonade, sweet tea and unsweet tea, and if you're really thirsty, you can go for the gallon jug of lemonade, sweet tea and unsweet tea.

I don't know if I'll ever make the road trip over to Seattle to try it out, but I'm curious to see how good their chicken fingers are.

