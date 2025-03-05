Who in Wenatchee is using fake cheese in your fast-food sandwich?

I don't know about you, but I love cheese. One of my favorite cheeses I find at Costco, it's a white Irish cheddar. It's just got a great flavor, a little sharp. It melts great for grilled cheese sandwiches. I'll say it again; I love this cheese.

But you know what, there's real cheese, and then there's “not so real” cheese. Think about it, is Cheese Whiz really cheese? I'll have to read the information on the can, but honestly, I don't think so. The FDA calls it a “processed cheese product”. (Not very reassuring.) I like to think of it as a cheese-like substance.

What about Velveeta? One of my girlfriend's guilty pleasures is using Velveeta and melting it on the top of her chili. But is it real cheese? Not so much. Velveeta is classified as a pasteurized prepared cheese product.

So now my question to you is, if you're looking for a cheeseburger in Wenatchee with real cheese, where do you find it?

According to msn.com,

‘have you ever wondered whether the cheese in your favorite fast-food meal is actually real? The truth is, not all fast-food cheese is created equal—some chains use authentic, natural cheese, while others rely on processed cheese products, which often contain additives, fillers, and emulsifiers.’

So, who is using a processed cheese product?

First off, McDonald's. Most sandwiches that McDonald's offers with cheese use a pasteurized process cheese food. (mmm cheese food)

Burger King uses mostly American cheese slices, but guess what? They are processed cheese products.

What about Arby's? We know they got the meat; do they have the cheese? Well, technically they do use some cheddar cheese, but the percentage is so low that it also qualifies as a processed cheese product.

How about Dairy Queen, check out those burgers. Do they use real cheese in the cheese slices? Nope. Another processed cheese product, although if you get the cheese curds at Dairy Queen, that is real cheese.

So where will you find real cheese in your fast-food sandwich? In Wenatchee. It's Wendy's. Apparently, Wendy's uses real cheese on many (not all,) of their fast-food sandwiches. So, I guess I'll have to swing by Wendy's and give them a shot.

Keep in mind that we have a lot of mom-and-pop burger places in the Wenatchee area that are not fast-food chains. That probably uses real cheese. It might be worth asking if they're using real cheese next time you stop by.

