Do you have a secret Costco guilty pleasure?

There are several things I like about Costco and there's a few things I like to make jokes about just because it's easy to do. I like to talk about going to Costco to find the 55-gallon drum of Miracle Whip with casters on it so that I can just tie it to the bumper of my car to take it home. Of course, that could never happen because even I don't use that much Miracle Whip.

Recently there was a Reddit threat that asked,

‘What's a sleeper product you get that you swear by?’

I have a few that I especially love. Chocolate chip muffins are one of my favorites. Although I do try not to buy them every time, I go in and I like to walk by them and just say hello just to make sure that they understand that I still love them. When I do buy them, I immediately take them home, individually bag them and throw them in the freezer. (They are awesome frozen.)

The apple pie, when it's available, is also a big winner. (You see a trend here?) I live alone so that pie lasts me for a week or more. It's another item that I will portion out, put into containers, and freeze.

The spice aisle for me is very popular. I buy salt, pepper, Dehydrated onion and dehydrated garlic. The last two are very helpful if you're trying to take a can of soup and actually make it palatable. (yes, bachelor cook)

OK, enough of me. What are other people saying?

sl0play on reddit says,

‘I buy the tubs of John Howie Thai Coconut Curry soup, and a bag of frozen mahi mahi. Fry up the fish, place on rice, and pour the soup over the top.’



Ohh yeah, I like that stuff.

NotAlexTrebek on reddit says,

‘We get the tubs of better than bouillon (chicken and beef) - it’s an insanely good deal. And the $7.99 Kirkland Sauvignon blanc is a staple in our household lol’



I use the ‘Better Than Bullion’, It's great when you want to make flavored rice or jazz up your beef Stew.

Gregskis on reddit says,

‘Sous vide egg bites, now a Kirkland brand instead of Starbucks. And Motor City Pizza, I love that way too much’

And yes, I've tried those and they're pretty good. One of my coworkers likes to get those for breakfast.

There are lots of things in Costco to love and a few to be concerned about. Check out this Reddit thread and maybe you have your own stuff to add to the list.

