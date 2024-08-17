What Western Washington town has the most population growth?

The population in Washington state has been increasing over the last couple of decades. Of course, why not? I mean, it is the promised land. But where are these people going?

According to thenewstribune.com,

‘The small southwestern Washington town of Ridgefield has seen a 45.5% population increase over the past three years, according to Census data. Ridgefield’s population was 10,330 in 2020, but by 2023, it had climbed to 15,027. That’s 4,697 new residents, or a 45.5% increase for the town.’

Yes, beautiful Ridgefield WA. Giving you that small town feel and still within 40 miles of Portland OR. Which is a great place to buy gas because you don't have to get out of your car. (They still pump your gas, right?) If you've ever wondered about In & Out Burger, well, you're going to find one in Ridgefield, the first one in Washington state. also, Ridgefield is the location of The RV's. Style Resorts Amphitheater. (A Live Nation venue.)

If you watch the video, you'll see that it's a very picturesque place. Small town vibe with big town amenities.

I don't know if it's true, but one of the comments I've heard about Eastern Washington is that populations aren't necessarily growing, they're just all moving around. But we do have one Eastern Washington location on this list and that is Rock Island.

According to thenewstribune.com,

‘Rock Island 2020: 1,275

2023: 1,613 Population increase: 26.5% Located about 15 minutes southeast of Wenatchee’

You go Rock Island. Let's get an In & Out Burger set up there. I also want to see the numbers for Monitor. If you're looking for a good burger and onion rings? The Hot Rod Cafe is the place to go.

When a small town grows that's good news for the community. It means an expanded economy. A growing tax base. And happy people.

Rural areas home to some of WA state’s fastest growing towns | Tacoma News Tribune (thenewstribune.com)

Ridgefield, WA | Official Website (ridgefieldwa.us)

In-N-Out plans to open new & first location in Washington | Tacoma News Tribune (thenewstribune.com)



