If you love beer, you may want to check out this story.

Full disclosure. I'm not a beer drinker, but I do have a lot of friends who are beer drinkers. Sometimes their love of beer worries me a little bit, but for the most part I think they're OK. One year, my daughter announced that she wanted to go to the Leavenworth Octoberfest. That brought me some concern, but she is a grown up now, she can do what she wants (within reason.) She was OK.

Original bavarian pretzels with beer stein AlexRaths loading...

Now a neurologist is warning that you should be avoiding alcohol after a certain age.

According to DailyRecord.co.uk,

‘Neurologist warns there's a certain age you should stop drinking beer to prevent 'cognitive decline'. Dr Richard Restak warns in his book that drinking too much beer can lead to memory loss, mental deterioration or dementia particularly if you are over a certain age.’

476736742 Konstik loading...

As you age your body loses neurons, and once you get up to about 65 your body loses neurons more quickly. I'm pretty sure I need all the neurons I can get; I can't afford to lose that many more. Also, Doctor Restak says that alcohol is a very weak neurotoxin that hampers cognitive function by interfering with neuron communication.

The National Health Service (NHS) says “To keep health risks low, the health service advises that both men and women should not regularly drink more than 14 units of alcohol each week”

480775666 Bogdanhoda loading...

By the way, a “unit of alcohol” is defined as 8 grams or 10 milliliters of pure alcohol. (Look out, we're going metric.)

So, if you're pushing 65, you may need to lay off on your alcohol consumption a little bit. Remember, try to keep it to less than 14 units of alcohol each week.

(Thats a 140 milliliters)

Neurologist warns there's a certain age you should stop drinking beer to prevent 'cognitive decline' - Daily Record

Health News

Neurologist says there's an age where you should stop drinking beer - Surrey Live



9 Impressive Beer and Wine Patio Views in the Yakima Valley Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby





4 Historic Breweries in Wisconsin That Are a Must Visit For Beer Lovers



