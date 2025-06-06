More and more Rite Aid stores are closing all across the United States and that includes the Northwest, and especially here in Eastern Washington.

500 stores have been closed already, 24 of those in Washington state, but now more are going away.

According to king5.com,

‘Rite Aid has released a list of another 111 stores slated for closure, 11 of which are in Washington state, as the company continues with bankruptcy proceedings. Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, the second bankruptcy filing for the drugstore chain in the last few years.’

Rite Aid is hoping to keep those stores open for at least the next couple of months so they can sell off as many assets as possible. Then they will be gone forever in those markets.

Rite Aid had originally planned to close 47 stores, but then they had to up the ante, adding an additional 65 stores. It turned out that that was not enough and then they added more, another 95 stores.

Finally, in May, they added a list of another 111 stores to close. If this plan is approved, that means 474 stores will wind up closing.

According to bankruptcy filings, this will impact 14 states.

Looking at the new list of Washington state closures, these are the Rite Aid stores in Eastern Washington that will be impacted.

500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake

1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman

609 Omache Drive – Omak

250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata

I was sad when the Wenatchee Rite Aid closed because they had a drive through window that was very convenient to use.

Since Rite Aid closed in Wenatchee. I have changed pharmacies five times.

