Humanoid robot makes 80-foot world record Basketball shot. 

It was a long, long time ago when I was in junior high that I decided I wanted to play basketball. I was going to Glendale Junior High at the time, I turned out for 7th grade basketball. Our coach. was Mr. Howard. (Also, the football coach.) And the one thing I learned about basketball at that time is you need to know how to run, A lot.

It also doesn't hurt to have the ability to shoot and dribble the ball. None of these things were things that I knew how to do particularly well at all. I had just gone through a huge growing spurt which made me the tallest person on the team. Unfortunately, the time it took for messages from my brain to reach other parts of my body was so long it made it difficult for me on the court. To say I was uncoordinated would be charitable.

Oddly enough, I didn't do bad on that team since I was so tall. Even though I could barely sink a layup my defense was pretty good. So, I made the team. I played basketball all through my junior high years when I went to high school at Glacier High School, (in the highline school district near Seattle) I did not make the sophomore squad and to be honest, I was relieved.

I never had a three-point shot. I had difficulty shooting free throws. So, the idea of sinking a shot 80 feet from the net kind of boggles my mind. I know it can be done; I've seen footage of people winning cash prizes by shooting from 80 feet from the basket or at half court. But this is unique because this time it's a robot.

I'm sorry, I have to apologize. I think this is the coolest thing ever. I also find it interesting that Toyota was involved in it, but they required the engineers who developed this robot to work for free. (They were there to design cars, not robots.)

I encourage you to watch the video.

I found it fascinating. Especially when they put the robot on roller skates. (No kidding.)

Watch Toyota’s robot set a new world record sinking an 80-foot basketball shot like it’s nothing

The Development Diary of CUE, the AI Basketball Robot: Second story | Corporate | Global Newsroom | Toyota Motor Corporation Official Global Website



