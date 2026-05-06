So, if you're a Super Bowl winning NFL quarterback and you decide to move on in your career from football, what do you do? You become an NFL commentator. These days it seems obvious, but 30 or 40 years ago, not so much.

It's not uncommon now to find star NFL players, (not just quarterbacks), as well as former NFL coaches working as color commentators for NFL game coverage, and we may be welcoming another former, (or soon to be former) NFL player and to their ranks.

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So, what's happening?

The word is out that former Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson is looking into the possibility, with rumors saying that he might be joining CBS.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The story of Russell Wilson’s future appears to be taking another turn, one that could see his playing career come to an end.

A few days after it was reported the former Seahawks quarterback had a visit with the New York Jets about possibly becoming ex-Seattle teammate Geno Smith’s backup, The Athletic reported Friday that he is “in deep discussions” about instead going into television broadcasting.

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Right now, it seems like the frontrunner for landing Russell Wilson as a commentator is the CBS Sunday morning show, “The NFL today”. Russell Wilson does have a little bit of history with CBS, since it's been reported that he has worked with CBS before, filling in for former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan during a bye week for the Giants last season.

It seems like it would be a good fit for Russell because on the panel you have host James Brown, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and another former Seahawk turned TV host, Nate Burleson.

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He certainly has all the tools. He is smart, well read, obviously he knows the game, and he is well spoken.

It's not a done deal

However, Russell is not the only one that could be up for this job. It seems that they're also looking at former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

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There may be another option, although he's not on the table right now, and that's former Seahawk Bobby Wagner who is currently without a job, now a free agent.

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