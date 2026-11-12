Cruise Lake Chelan on the Santa Express for family holiday fun

The Lake Chelan Boat Company has a history that goes all the way back to the late 1800s. My history with the Lake Chelan Boat Company and specifically the Lady of the Lake. (That's the big boat) Goes back to when I was a freshman in high school. I was invited on a hike over the Cascades by a neighbor kid and at the end of the trip, we wound up at Holden Village.

When it was time to go home, we walked from Holden village to Lucerne and rode the Lady of the Lake to Chelan. That was my first experience with the Lake Chelan Boat Company, but it would not be the last.

screen shot / ladyofthelake.com/gallery/ screen shot / ladyofthelake.com/gallery/

The Santa Express.

During the holiday season if you have a family with small children, you're always on the lookout for something to do with the Entire family that celebrates the spirit of Christmas. For the last several years, the Lake Chelan Boat Company has provided an experience where they decorate the Lady of the Lake for the holidays and invite you out for an evening cruise of Lake Chelan with a holiday flair.

Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission

According to msn.com,

‘Lake Chelan Boat Company is offering its Santa Express holiday cruise, a family-friendly experience featuring Christmas characters, hot chocolate, cookies, and a show. “Everybody always thinks of Lake Chelan in summer. And yes, the lake is beautiful and wonderful in the summer, but in the wintertime, it’s just absolutely just as gorgeous,” said Amaris Longmire, director of marketing and events for Lake Chelan Boat Company.’

Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission

Each cruise will include.

Decorate a holiday mug to take home

Write and send a letter to Santa

Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies

Interact with the holiday characters

Enjoy a live holiday skit performed by their cast

Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission

About halfway through the cruise, the show begins as their characters take the stage and interact with the guests. And, of course, the big guy himself (Santa Claus) will make an appearance and join in on the fun!

Santa Express cruise dates.

Saturday, November 28th @ 4:30 PM- Sold out. Possible cruise at 6:30 PM

Saturday, December 5th @ 4:30 PM- 2 tickets available. Possible cruise at 6:30 PM

Saturday, December 12th @ 4:30 PM- 23 tickets available.

Saturday, December 19th @ 4:30 PM- 6 tickets available & 6:30 PM-73 tickets available

Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission Photo by Amaris Longmire used by permission

Depending on ticket sales, additional cruises may be added in the holiday season.

Ticket Pricing:

Adults: $30

Children: $25

Tickets are available online using this link.



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