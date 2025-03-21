Watch out for fake toll bill texts on your phone. It’s a scam

Last week, I received no less than six texts from somebody purportedly to be from the Washington State Department of Transportation telling me that I owed a toll bill. The only problem being I haven't driven on any toll roads or bridges in Washington state in at least a year. A few years back I did and received a bill in the mail which was legitimate. Nothing on my phone. Nothing in my e-mail.

Young adult in black clothes with hidden face. Ill-intended fraudster uses mobile. Fraudster calls. Scam. Mobile racket. Hacker hijacks by phone. Cellphone account fraud. Diy13 loading...

Look, scammers are everywhere, and it seems to be getting worse and worse as every day goes by. As the economy gets tougher, the scammers get more creative. (And more relentless.)

According to axios.com,

‘The Washington State Department of Transportation says it has seen a surge in scam texts that impersonate Good To Go!, the agency's toll billing system.

The texts often will ask for final payment and direct people to fake websites, even threatening legal action if they don't pay, Lauren McLaughlin with WSDOT's tolling division told Axios.’

Online and phone fraud, computer hacker, thief man scam in social media. Cheating on internet, covert crime swindler, cybercrime, data hacking. Danger of stealing money, personal information. Vector Yulia Sutyagina loading...

Here's the first big take away on this. The Washington State Department of Transportation and “good to go” would never solicit a payment via text. Ever.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is don't click on the link that the bogus text will provide you. A legitimate text from “good to go” might tell you that your credit card has expired or that you have a low account balance, and it will direct you to log into their Good to Go website to take care of it.

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept B4LLS loading...

If you are a regular user of “good to go” you probably have their website URL already bookmarked in your computer. Don't use the link provided in the text. Use the bookmark that you know is valid.

These bogus toll bill scams are sweeping across the country from coast to coast.

Be careful, be skeptical. Protect yourself.

Scam alert: WSDOT warns of rising fake toll bill texts - Axios Seattle

Good To Go!

Good To Go!







Tips to Avoid IRS Scams During Tax Season There are so many scams going on around tax season trying to steal your refund check, here are some tips to make sure you don't become a victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins



