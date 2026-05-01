So those of us, including myself, continue to wonder from time to time what is going to happen with the Seattle Seahawks. Yes, they're up for sale and it's still early in the process, but some new names are starting to appear.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘For the first time since the Seahawks were officially placed on sale on Feb. 18, names have publicly emerged of those who may be interested in buying the team — Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The interest of Cook and Zuckerberg was reported Thursday morning by Front Office Sports, which reported that there are “at least four potential majority buyers (who) have expressed interest.”

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So far, we only know the names of two of those four people that might be interested. At first blush, my thought is that I would be much happier with Tim Cook than with Mark Zuckerberg. Even though four sources have come forth to corroborate this information that we have so far, it's still a far cry from being a fact.

Allen & Co., the bank running the sale process for the Seahawks, as well as the seller, the Paul G. Allen estate, are not commenting at all.

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Some things to keep in mind.

This is a big financial step. If you want to be the Controlling owner of an organization like the Seattle Seahawks, which is valued at between 7 and $10 billion you need to be able to pony up at least 30% of that price. This is an NFL rule. Also, the NFL requires that the number of minority owners can't exceed 25.

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Admittedly, Mark Zuckerberg has deeper pockets to the tune of about $206 billion. Now compare that to Tim Cook's modest $2.9 billion worth. If the amount of money you have in the bank is the deciding factor, then Zuckerberg will be the winner, but I think Tim Cook is the better fit. This is a guy who knows how to build and protect a business the size of Apple.

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like I said before, we're just in the beginning stages of this whole thing. Who knows what we're going to wind up with at the end of this process.

Personally, I just hope it's somebody who's more interested in football than in software.

