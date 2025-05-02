For decades, Los Angeles has been the poster child for air pollution, at least in the U.S. Now a new report has surfaced that claims that Seattle might be in the top 10 for air pollution in America.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution, according to a new report.

The findings come as the White House is reconsidering EPA rules and regulations meant to curb pollution and promote cleaner air.’

The report states that the Seattle Tacoma area is now ranked nine nationally for short term particle pollution. The Seattle Tacoma area is also ranked 54th in ozone pollution and it comes in at #107 for long term particle pollution.

The American lung association says just over 156,000,000 Americans are living in unhealthy areas. That's approximately 25,000,000 more than last year.

Extreme heat, drought and wildfires are a few of the major causes.

When I was in high school and driving in Seattle, we all thought that Seattle had an air pollution problem but nothing like this.

The report goes on to say that Los Angeles, Visalia, and Bakersfield lead the list of cities in the U.S. with the most air pollution. A little more than a decade ago, I had the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to do a little work and I remember as we were flying in, looking out the window and seeing LA, and this giant brown, gray Dome hovering over the city. At that point I said to myself, well, I guess I'm going to be breathing this for a few days.

The American Lung Association says,

‘particle pollution and ozone are a threat to human health at every stage of life, increasing the risk of premature birth, causing or worsening lung and heart disease, and shortening lives. Some groups of people are more at risk of illness and death than others’

Is there a way out of this dilemma? I don't know. I do know that if there is one, it's going to be expensive and painful.

