The NBA expansion vote is getting closer, and now more investors are popping up saying, hey, we're interested in buying into Seattle becoming an expansion team. It's been a long time since we've had NBA basketball in Seattle. Some of us are still a little bitter about how the Seattle SuperSonics left our area, but it's time to put that away and think about the future.

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According to axios.com,

‘Seattle has been without an NBA team since the SuperSonics left in 2008 — and Vegas has never had an NBA franchise. Wednesday's vote doesn't guarantee NBA teams will come to the two cities. But it is a "major step toward expansion," The Athletic reports, and lets the league move forward with exploring potential bids and buyers.

ESPN reports that a bidding process could generate offers in the range of $7-$10 billion for each team.’

Bloomberg is now reporting that's the action seems to be heating up, with investors approaching the NBA to talk about the NBA's Possible expansion into Seattle. The expected price of an NBA expansion team in Seattle is considered to range somewhere between $7 billion and $10 billion.

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The most visible bidder is the owner of the Seattle kraken, Samantha Holloway. She is quoted by Bloomberg saying, "We are ready to work with the Commissioner and the league, at their direction, to explore bringing the NBA back to Seattle," Who are some of the other possible investors? Well, nobody's telling us right now, so we'll have to wait and see.

The next step?

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The NBA owners have to vote to decide whether they're going to have one, two, or no expansion teams next year.

Seattle hasn't had an NBA team since 2008, and I really hope they can get one sometime soon. It seems a shame that we've had to wait this long.

