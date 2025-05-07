There was a time in my life when I would visit the Seattle area at least twice a month just to check in on my mom, see how she was doing. So, I was pretty good at navigating Seattle, getting through traffic, especially if there was something that I wanted to do downtown. And one of the things you learn to navigate in Seattle if you spend any time there is the carpool lane.

Ohh yes, the carpool lane, the scourge of my existence. I want to use it but I don't have another person in the car so I can't use it. It makes me crazy. I'm going slow, there's nobody in the carpool lane I want to go.

Now there's nobody stopping you from using the carpool lane. Even if you're not carpooling, you just run the risk of getting a ticket. Some people, however, think that they can fool The Washington State Patrol by putting dummies in the passenger seat. It might work for a little while, but sooner or later you're going to get busted.

A first time infraction for using the carpool lane improperly will get you a fine of $186, but if you're using a dummy or a mannequin or anything else to try to fool the police into thinking you have somebody in the car, they can add an extra $200 on to that.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Two drivers tried to trick troopers while driving in the carpool lane with fake passengers on Interstate 5, authorities say. But their ploys didn’t work.’

Over the years, people have been caught in Washington state Carpool lanes with inflatable Dolls, Mannequins, and my personal preference during Halloween, skeletons.

All I'm going to say is if you're going to try to beat the Washington State Patrol by using a carpool lane with a dummy in the passenger seat you need to get a little more creative. I don't know, try a dinosaur, that might work.

