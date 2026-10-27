Hundreds of Curbside EV Chargers Will be Installed in Seattle

If you live in or near metropolitan Seattle and own an electric car one of the hardest things you have to do on a daily basis is make sure your car is charged. If you're living in a home, it may not be so difficult. You can install a charger at home, but if you're an apartment dweller, it's a completely different story.

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What is the plan?

The hope is that they will install at least 200 Level 2 chargers before 2030 targeting areas with multifamily dwellings. If you're a customer of Seattle City Light, you can go online and ask them to install one near where you live. Over half of all dwellings in the city of Seattle are apartments or condominiums.

According to InsideEVs.com,

‘residents can send in applications for new locations. Then, City Light and the Seattle Department of Transportation will review those applications and select the locations where the new stalls will be installed. According to the city, locations will be chosen in batches of 40-50 at a time, on an ongoing basis.’

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Seattle City Light will be getting started permitting in the spring of 2027, with construction to start in the fall of 2027. They'll try to focus on areas where curbside charging is not already provided.

Where does the money come from?

The project will cost approximately $21 million and is being paid for by the Seattle Transportation levy that was passed in 2024. Seattle City Light will also kick in an additional $2,000,000 for the project.

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If you want to use one of these level 2 chargers in Seattle, you do have to pay for it. Currently the cost is $0.21 per kWh (which is a bargain, by the way). Using a Level 3 charger in the Seattle area will run you anywhere from $0.45 to $0.55 per kWh.

What about Eastern Washington?

Chelan County needs something like this for our downtown area of Wenatchee. There are level 2 chargers in various locations around Chelan and Douglas County. In the past, Plug-in NCW has partnered with Chelan County to place free Level 2 chargers in strategic areas, but there hasn't been a lot of emphasis on downtown Wenatchee. [carbongallery id="6930a49ad000244da5ab87a8"]



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