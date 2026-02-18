Ohh, the beach. Sunshine, sand between your toes, and volleyball. When it's gray, cold, and rainy outside in the Seattle area, sometimes you just need a break. Sometimes the best thing you can do is grab your gym bag, pack your shorts and your favorite T-shirt, and leave your sneakers behind.

4th Ave. Beach is Seattle's largest indoor beach volleyball center. It's the brainchild of Matt Merry and Serena Ho. All you really need is a very large building with high ceilings, flat open floors, and about 2 million pounds of sand.

Screen shot / 4thavebeach.com Screen shot / 4thavebeach.com loading...

Lots of fun with your toes in the sand

In the Seattle area, there is a vibrant community of beach volleyball enthusiasts that play all spring and summer long. But when fall and winter comes and the skies turn Gray, they need to have some place to go and that's what 4th Ave. Beach is all about.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The creamy sand was brought in from Wisconsin, carefully selected for its softness, cleanliness and lack of dust. The temperature and color of the lights was chosen to match daylight as closely as possible, and the ones on the ceiling are offset so that players looking up to find or serve the ball don’t stare directly into a lamp. Games are played barefoot, the sand kept punctiliously clean and rakes are provided to encourage players to courteously comb their own sand before and after play.’

4th Ave. Beach currently has five volleyball courts and three pickleball courts.

Don't worry if you don't know the game

Screen shot / 4thavebeach.com Screen shot / 4thavebeach.com loading...

They offer classes for beginners including clinics, private lessons and even play times for beginners to find out if they really Like the game. Typically beach volleyball is 2 on 2, but sometimes 4 on 4, and they have their own in-house amateur league. 4th Ave. Beach is pretty much designed for adults, but they do have programs for children and have a youth volleyball league for 14 and under and 14 and above.

4th Ave. Beach gives you the opportunity to play in the sand any time of the year

