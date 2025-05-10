It's called micro mobility, and apparently Seattle is embracing the concept. Seattle is not just considered a good fit for micro mobility; Seattle is considered a proving ground for different types of micro mobility.

Which brings us to Lime.

Lime is a micro mobility rideshare platform. They have over 4000 electric bikes in Seattle and over 7000 stand up scooters. Here in Wenatchee, we had a brief flirtation with electric stand-up scooters. That didn't last long, but Seattle Seems to be all in.

Now we have a new product from Lime called the LimeGlider. Think of it as a lightweight scooter.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle is the first city to launch LimeGliders — scooters that look like bikes — following a popular pilot run last year.

Seattle's early embrace of micromobility and zeal for two-wheeled travel make it one of Lime's top global markets, company officials say.’

The idea is you do your commute into town, then if you need to go somewhere, you use a LimeGlider. It's basically a rideshare, you're renting the LimeGlider scooter for the time it takes you to go from point A to point B, and when you're done with it, you just leave it where it is. No need to worry about returning it.

There will be approximately 3000 LimeGlider scooters turned loose in the Seattle area. There are a few downsides first of all, it's a small scooter. If you're riding in traffic, people may not see you. A helmet is not an option, it's a necessity.

I find this interesting to consider. Seattle is the #4 market for Lime in the world, right behind London, Paris and Berlin.

