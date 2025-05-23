Seattle’s Parks Keep Winning Hearts And National Acclaim
Living in the Wenatchee Valley over the last several decades, I've come to believe that we have one of the best parks systems in the state of Washington. Maybe I'm just biased because I live here.
There's an organization called Trust for Public Lands that actually ranks City Park systems all across the nation, and Seattle has come in in the top 10 for several years in a row.
According to axios.com,
‘The Emerald City's park system is the eighth best in the nation, according to the 2025 rankings from the Trust for Public Land, the fifth consecutive year Seattle has placed in the top 10 among big city parks. Clear. Bold. Our parks serve as community meeting spots and civic spaces, offer room for exercise and fresh air, and can draw in new residents.’
The city of Seattle really does have an extensive park system with park areas, adjoining museums, on the Puget Sound coastline. and Woodland Park Zoo. I have spent time diving off Alki Beach and also visited Seward park from time to time. My mom would take me with her to see the Washington Park Arboretum.
Seattle did drop 2 rankings from last year but one of the most telling metrics was that 99% of Seattle residents were living within 10 minutes walking distance from a City Park. The national average is 76%.
Seattle does invest heavily in green spaces at almost triple the national average.
As a kid, I did not spend a lot of time hanging out in the Seattle Parks System. But I do have good memories of when I did.
Seattle parks among the best in the nation, per new ranking - Axios Seattle
ParkScore Home: Trust for Public Land
Seattle parks rank 6th best in country - Axios Seattle
America's Top 10 Best National Parks
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn
Colorado’s National Parks Are Larger Than These Countries
Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams