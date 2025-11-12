Welcome to November, Seasons are changing, it's getting colder, and the prime tourist season for the Seattle area has pretty much gone by the wayside. As we are all scrambling to figure out how to use up the rest of our personal time off before it all goes away at the end of the year, here's something to think about.

Why not have a vacation in Seattle?

The nonprofit travel organization called visitseattle.org is putting forth the idea that now would be a perfect time for you to spend time in Seattle and see the sights.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The nonprofit travel marketing organization is launching the Perks Pass, a free “passport” that gives locals access to a curated collection of more than 40 discounts and savings on a number of hotels, attractions, wineries and a few restaurants. The passport is a part of the organization’s “There’s Never Been More to SEA” campaign.’

There truly is a lot to see and do in Seattle, and those of us who live on the east side of the mountains don't necessarily get to spend the time required to see all that there is to see.

I've been telling anyone who would listen to me that I would love to tour the new re-vamped Seattle waterfront, including the expanded Seattle Aquarium. I would also like to hit MoPop, and the Seattle Science Center, And it's been decades since I've been to the Museum of History and Industry. Ohh, how about the Seattle Museum of Flight, that would be cool.

Then you add to that the opportunity for shows in the evening and some really interesting dining experiences (Especially at Pike Place Market.) and you have an opportunity for maybe more than just a weekend to get away.

You can sign up for the “perks pass” using your phone, and then you just display it at different businesses that are participating to save some bucks.

I'm going to have to look into this.

How about you?

