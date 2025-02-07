Looking for office space in Seattle? You have lots of options.

When was the last time you looked for office space, especially in a market like Seattle? It used to be everything was at a premium. Now, not so much.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle's office market is sitting at record-high vacancy and availability levels, raising fresh doubts about how quickly the city's downtown can bounce back, even as return-to-office mandates kick in.”

Google maps Google maps loading...

Throughout the Puget Sound region. Availability of office space has stabilized. But there's one exception to that rule, and that is Seattle. If you look at the Seattle Central business District. At the end of January, The number of offices. In Seattle with tenants that are about to move out is at 34%. Add to that January vacancies of almost 30%.

That is not a good trend.

106589940 Peter Bernik loading...

Seattle city fathers are hoping that a return to office mandate is going to help them with this problem. When you add to that. The opening of Waterfront Park. And the coming of 2026 World Cup soccer. Seattle will bounce back a little bit. But more needs to be done.

Seattle's mayor says that. Something he's calling “strategic rezoning”. And also. “Relaxed design regulations” might help.

Google maps Google maps loading...

If you've ever thought you wanted to live in downtown Seattle, now would be the time. to Do a little shopping because the prices are lower than usual. Just thinking about all the entertainment options makes my head spin.

Hello. Splitting.Seattle is dealing with record-high office vacancies - Axios Seattle

Residential Values Rise, While Values of Large Office Buildings Fall in a Mixed Real Estate Market - King County, Washington

Buyer Pays $10 Million for Landmark Seattle Office Building



6 Fascinating Facts About When The Office Filmed In Niagara Falls Here are some fun things to learn about the time The Office filmed scenes from Jim and Pam's wedding right here in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/YouTube/Canva





Check out the Living Area at the Top of this Atlantic City Office Building The inside of this building is remarkable Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly



