Seattle’s Olympic Sculpture Park has Mini Golf. Sounds like Fun

Back in my misspent youth when I was in high school some friends of mine and I would make regular trips from Burien out to the Seattle Center in downtown Seattle to play miniature golf. We would do this at least once or twice a month if possible, and we got pretty good. (I also got pretty good at finding free parking.)

Youtube / https://youtu.be/amVlMb6DUNU?si=ZGl4WtxWfxQzQcJV Youtube / https://youtu.be/amVlMb6DUNU?si=ZGl4WtxWfxQzQcJV

Over the years I've seen some really interesting and novel ideas for miniature golf courses. Back when I was working at a radio station in the Tri-Cities, some of my coworkers and I would have a long lunch and go play at a miniature golf course down by the river in old Kennewick.

You may or may not remember the TV show Holy Moly a very in your face miniature golf competition created by people with an evil sense of humor.

I love that show. (Sorry to see it go.)

Suffice it to say that this miniature golf course is not like the one from Holy Moly, but it is one of the coolest ones I've seen yet.

A 9-hole miniature golf course designed by artists at the Olympic Sculpture Park at 2901 Western Ave in Seattle.

Youtube / https://youtu.be/amVlMb6DUNU?si=ZGl4WtxWfxQzQcJV Youtube / https://youtu.be/amVlMb6DUNU?si=ZGl4WtxWfxQzQcJV

According to axios.com,

‘Some explode with color. One is a kinetic sculpture, which requires you to crank a wheel to move your ball through the middle. (Somehow, my 6-year-old managed a hole in one on this one — don't ask me how).

Another course is set up like a pinball machine, adding to the whimsy.

You can keep score or not — for us, most of the fun was in teasing each other over our bad golfing skills.'

It costs $15.00 to play the course. Kids 6 and over are $11.00. Kids under 6 are free. You don't need to bring a ball. You don't need to bring your putter. Everything else is provided. And when you get there, don't be in a hurry. Take your time and enjoy the sculptures. And the unique designs of the course. You will need to buy your tickets in advance.

Mini golf at the Olympic Sculpture Park lasts Through September 7th. With hours from hours from noon to 8pm Wednesday through Sunday, with the last tee off at 7:10pm each day.