One Roof Sports and Entertainment, owners of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have sweetened their deal to purchase the Seattle Seahawks with a possible new minority owner, Melinda French Gates.

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French Gates told ESPN.

‘“I see this incredible opportunity that sports plays for a community to bring people together, When I met (Kraken majority owner) Samantha (Holloway) and learned about her leadership — her background in tech and the innovative way she approaches challenges — it felt like a natural fit for me.”

This seems to me like a good fit. Melinda French Gates is a longtime resident of the Seattle area. She is focused on philanthropic endeavors benefiting women and young people. She founded and Co-Chaired the Gates Foundation Up until June 2024, and it doesn't hurt that she's landed at #74 on the Forbes list of 2026 billionaires. (Worth approximately $30 billion.)

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Will the extra money and the notoriety of Melinda French Gates sway the NFL in favor of One Roof Sports? It's really hard to say.

To my way of thinking, this is all still speculation as to who might possibly wind up purchasing the Seattle Seahawks.

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Recently NFL Networks Ian Rapoport was quoted as saying that he thought the Seattle seahawks would wind up selling for at least $10 billion. Originally, the thought was that the Seahawks would sell for less than that, but now the word is that the market has changed, and they've become a hot property.

A decision from the NFL owners could come as soon as August at their next meeting.

