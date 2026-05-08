Well, things are starting to heat up in Seattle as more buyers are stepping forward preparing to make bids on purchasing the Seattle Seahawks.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Members of ownership groups of the Boston Celtics and San Francisco 49ers were each reported Thursday morning as preparing bids to buy the Seattle Seahawks.’

First off, this morning it was reported by sportico.com that Aditya Mittal, and Wyc Grousbeck, formerly associated with the Boston Celtics, have been working on a bid to purchase the Seattle Seahawks. The report claims that Mittal and Grousbeck were the only signatures on a “letter of interest” that was sent to the bank; Allen & Company, who is managing the potential sale.

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Then, not very long after that report came out, another report was issued by sportico.com that a billionaire who co-founded Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla is also putting together a bid to buy the Seattle Seahawks. Khosla is also a minority owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

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Who else is out there?

Last week it was reported that both Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg were each preparing their own bids, but no letters have been submitted as of yet.

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As of this writing, there are no hints from the Seattle Seahawk business office, basically saying “no news to share”.

Back in 1997 Paul Allen bought the Seattle seahawks for $194 million. His sister Jody became the executor of his estate in 2018 after he passed away and continues to run the team. Paul Allen's will dictates that the Seattle Seahawks would be sold and the proceeds then spent on philanthropic endeavors.

Estimates now are that the Seattle Seahawks could be sold for anywhere from 8 to $11 billion.

