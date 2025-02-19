Almost half of adult residents in Seattle are single
When I was young and single, I was an idiot. Truthfully, the majority of us were idiots when we were young and single. (Am I wrong?) There's an interesting trend in Washington state and that is that the percentage of single people is rising, just in Seattle back in 2016, the percentage of single households was 16%. By 20/21 it had blown up to 40%. In the Seattle metro area, (that's Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma.) Single women are up to 49.4%, single men up to 48%.
According to axios.com,
More Americans are delaying or foregoing marriage for a host of reasons, but it remains a bedrock of U.S. socioeconomic life and a strong predictor of happiness.
While you're reading this if you're single, ask yourself, “how do I feel about these stats?” Keep in mind that even 50 years ago, a female Who was not married or did not have a close male relative available needed a man to cosign for a loan or for a credit card.
I can remember hearing about job interviews for certain vocations where if you were not married, you flunked the job interview. Although I will say this at least for me, it's been kind of a running gag that you can't be in broadcasting without Having been through a divorce.
These days, I've been single longer than I have been married. I don't regret being married or being single.
Single life surges in Seattle - Axios Seattle
UC-Boulder behavioral scientist explains how to happily live the single life and be solo - Axios Denver
Number of People Living Alone Surges Across U.S. Cities – 2023 Study - SmartReads by SmartAsset
