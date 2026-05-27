Over the last couple of years, Seattle has worked very hard to make over their image as a tourist town and it looks like they are succeeding.

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According to axios.com,

‘Downtown Seattle is drawing more visitors and shoppers as tourism season ramps up.

Cruise ships are back, tourists are crowding the waterfront and shoppers are spending more money downtown than they were this time last year, according to the Downtown Seattle Association's latest dashboard.’

Here are some statistics.

The fastest growing category, spending at specialty shops. Has more than doubled since last year.

Downtown Seattle is looking good. During the first quarter of 2026 shoppers have spent More than $418 million. That's up 17% From last year.

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The Seattle waterfront, including The Aquarium and Overlook Walk, Pier 62 and Pier 58 visits, are up 8% year over year, approximately with 165,000 visits last month.

In the month of April, Seattle saw a 5% increase in “unique visitors”, more than 2.8 million.

Add to these numbers the impending arrival of World Cup spectators, and in general things are looking up.

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But there are a few numbers that still need to turn the corner.

Assessed tax value of the most expensive office spaces in downtown Seattle is down by 50% since 2021

Foot traffic from the average worker in downtown Seattle was down in April to just 60% from levels in 2021. Some of the downturns can be attributed to job losses in the downtown area.

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But the tourism season is just getting started. It'll be interesting to see what the numbers look like after the FIFA World Cup games, and the cruise season continues to ramp up.

