Seattle traffic sucks. But not as much as…..

When I was a kid, I lived in Burien just a stone's throw away from Seattle (many people consider it a suburb of Seattle now.) When I turned 16, I got my driver's license and that was it, I was free. (or at least that's how it felt) I remember both my sisters were a little upset because they had to wait until they were 18.

If I had to go somewhere and do something. I would ask for the keys to the station wagon, and I would be on my way. (A 1964 blue Ford Galaxy.)

For my dad driving to and from work, Seattle traffic was horrible. (Even back then.) For me, Seattle traffic was glorious. It was something to do and I must admit, I drove like an idiot. I had absolutely no problems navigating Seattle traffic for decades. Now I dread it.

In years past I would have had no problems going to Seattle to visit my kids or my sisters. I would travel to Seattle to go to Bumbershoot. (Try finding a place to park near the Seattle Center on a Friday afternoon.) Now I'm not sure I want to go. I love my kids, and I love my sisters, and I still don't want to go.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle sees almost seven hours of average daily congestion on its roads compared with the national average of three hours and 41 minutes, per the study that used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Highway Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.’

Seattle ranks second in the United States for the worst traffic congestion in the USA. Only Los Angeles ranks higher.

Consumer Affairs says the average Seattle driver lost approximately 58 hours in 2023 waiting in traffic. That's 8 hours more than they lost in 2022.

The only thing that would save my sanity in that kind of traffic is the radio, and adaptive cruise control.

