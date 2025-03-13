Changes to Seattle’s waterfront are almost complete
I've mentioned this before, but I have very fond memories of the Seattle waterfront from back in the 60s and early 70s. One of the things my mom and dad used to do every summer, at least once a summer is pack up the kids in the station wagon and go to the Olympic Peninsula to visit my Aunt Jesse on her cattle ranch. When Jesse first bought the property, it was to run a logging business, but after they had logged off the land they just stood there and looked around and said, “this is a nice-looking valley, I think we'll live here”.
Since Deep Creek is on the Olympic Peninsula, (there is also a Deep Creek near Spokane) we had to ride the Winslow Ferry to get there. If we were unlucky enough to miss the ferry. Then we would have to sit and wait for at least an hour, sometimes an hour and a half. The kids would jump out of the car. (That means me too.) And we would run down to Ye Old Curiosity Shop to check out all the weird stuff they had there. One of the things I remember is they had a mummy. (Yes, a real mummy.)
Other than that, there was not a whole lot of things for tourists to do on the waterfront, except maybe go hit Ivar's for some clam chowder.
Since then, the Seattle waterfront is radically changed.
According to axios.com,
‘Seattle's revamped waterfront is nearly complete, with new protected bike lanes debuting this weekend and the remaining improvements scheduled to open in the next few months.
The reimagined stretch along Elliott Bay is a product of more than 15 years of planning, with the most visible changes taking place since the 2019 demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.’
You have the Seattle Aquarium, one of my favorite places. The Overlook Walk connecting Pike Place Market to the Seattle Aquarium. Retail and food vendors. The Great Wheel, Protected bike lanes, A new playground as part of Pier 58, even an outdoor concert venue.
This whole project has been a long time coming, but I'm really, really excited. About making a road trip to Seattle and checking out all the improvements. To the Seattle waterfront.
It also gives me a good excuse to go visit Ivar's for some of that Chowder.
