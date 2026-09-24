Did Seattle score big With the FIFA World Cup?

It's been just about 3 months, and we now have the totals for the FIFA World Cup and how much money Seattle may have made during that time. The numbers are good, they might even be great.

How much money?

Seattle spent approximately $32 million on appropriations preparing for the FIFA World Cup, and it was recently announced that the positive economic boost for Seattle was approximately $889 million. That's not a bad ratio. But they were hoping for a little more.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Even so, Seattle didn’t necessarily see an unprecedented flood of tourists.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded a very slight boost in international passengers and a very slight drop in domestic passengers during June and July.

“Overall passenger total is -0.01% which is dang near as ‘flat’ as you can be,” Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper said Monday in an email. “For the year, we’re still projecting with the latest numbers to be flat from 2025, which was a record year for SEA.”'

The breakdown

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Of that $889 million in positive economic impact to the Seattle area $109 million of it was in Washington State sales tax. The original economic impact projected by Visit Seattle in 2024 was to be around $929 million. Then in March of 2026, that figure was revised down to $849 million. The increase to $889 million has been attributed to higher attendance by international fans, watch parties, more overnight visitors, and a second match being added to the schedule.

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Restaurants and bars surrounding Lumen Field had a huge increase in business during the events.

Given the opportunity, it's obvious that the city of Seattle would love to do it again. Whether the Seattle residents would agree is another thing.



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