Will there be a Mount Saint Helens, Part 2?

I remember when Mount Saint Helens erupted on May 18th, 1980. I was working at a small radio station here in Wenatchee. I was doing nights and I remember telling listeners that Mount Saint Helens had erupted, but I had no idea of the scope of what was going on.

When I got off the air, I left the building looked up and noticed An inch and a half of ash on the ground, On the handrail of the stairway I was going down and on my car. Ash was still coming down out of the sky like it was snowing. As I was driving home, a giant cloud of ash was flowing in my wake.

according to king5.com

“Hundreds of small-magnitude earthquakes registered below Mount St. Helens could indicate that the volcano is going through "recharge" - a process where additional magma accumulates below the volcano.”

Now the first thing is don't freak out. Mount Saint Helens is not going to erupt any time soon. This kind of phenomenon happens all the time and is nothing to worry about.

according to usgs.com.

“Short-term increases in earthquake rates are common at Mount St. Helens and are considered part of background seismicity. These last two periods of elevated seismicity (in 2023 and 2024) represent the largest short-term increase in earthquake rates since the last eruption ended in 2008. However, longer duration sequences with more events occurred in 1988-1992, 1995-1996 and 1997-1999. None of the sequences in the 1980’s and 90’s directly led to eruptions.”

Mount Saint Helens is still the most active volcano in the Cascade Range and is considered by most experts to be the Most likely of volcanoes in the US to erupt in the near future.

The USGS and The Pacific Northwest seismic network are constantly monitoring Mount Saint Helens for continued activity.

The other good news is as of now no other Changes in volcano activity in the Cascade Mountains have been observed.

